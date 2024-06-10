Who Is Manny Pacquiao Fighting Next?

Manny Pacquiao is stepping into the ring once again! The boxing veteran is scheduled to face Japanese MMA fighter Chihiro Suzuki. The exhibition bout will take place on July 28 held by RIZIN in Saitama.

Fans are excited to witness the Filipino legend back in action. RIZIN, one of Japan’s well-known fighting organizations, is hosting Pacquiao’s return to the ring against the featherweight champion Suzuki.

Manny Pacquiao Faces Featherweight Champion Chihiro Suzuki In Japan

On August 21, 2021, Yordenis Ugas accepted a fight against Manny Pacquiao on an eleven-day notice. He had shocked the world defeating the boxing veteran via a clear unanimous decision.

Following the brutal loss, Manny Pacquiao decided to hang up the gloves. The Boxing legend announced his retirement in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, this is short-lived as he faces another contender in due time.

In 2022, Pacquiao faced YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. As expected, Pacman won via a unanimous decision as he dominated his opponent. However, his next challenge is set to be a tougher match-up.

RIZIN featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki is regarded as one of the best contenders in the organization. This ferocious contender with an immense amount of power will give Pacquiao his toughest exhibition.

“I will let him [Chihiro Suzuki] know that boxing is harder than MMA,” said Pacquiao to the featherweight champion. This was after he had claimed to knock out the Filipino boxing legend under round one.

When Manny Pacquiao Predicted Tyson Fury To Win Against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk was a fight for the ages. Both contenders were engaged in an all-out war that was widely regarded as one of boxing’s best fights.

Before the fight, Manny Pacquiao gave his thoughts on it. Pacman answered Pro Boxing Fans about who he thought would win the Ring Of Fire. The Filipino icon predicted Tyson Fury to win against Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight ended in a split-decision victory for the Ukrainian contender. Tyson Fury, who was favored to become the undisputed champion, came up short and lost to Oleksandr Usyk on the night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, Pacquiao congratulated Usyk after his win. On X(formerly Twitter) Manny claimed the fight deserved a rematch. He also praised both contenders for the supposed ‘amazing fight’ they put on.

A rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has already been confirmed. Both contenders will go head to head once again as fans anticipate the ‘repeat or revenge’ between the heavyweight contenders.