Radhika Merchant’s blue corseted Versace gown for pre-wedding European Soirée is straight out of a Disney movie

The soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant’s styling prowess is giving even fashion enthusiasts a run for their money, and rightly so! Remember her mesmerizing looks from her pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar?

With an on-point fashion sense and radiant beauty, she left us all gasping for breath and we did not even complain. Just when we were trying to soak in her ethereal looks from the Jamnagar gala, she left us wowed again. Courtesy: her four-day pre-wedding celebrations with Anant Ambani in Italy.

Though Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations in Italy were a grand affair with celebrities showcasing their styles in stunning outfits, most outfits of the bride-to-be were kept under wraps.

However, one of her pictures emerged online showcases dressed in an enchanting blue corset gown from Atelier Versace. The floor-length ensemble featured an off-shoulder design and silver sequin detailing, transforming Radhika into a real-life Disney Princess. Further, the fitted bodice hugging her enviable frame and the criss-cross detailing on the torso and waistline added the required charm.

Radhika is a vision to behold in her gown reminiscent of a Disney princess

What further stole our attention was her minimal yet striking accessory choices comprising a diamond necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. Featuring an opal pendant and heart-shaped diamonds woven together, her sleek necklace is one for the books.

To make it more glitzy, she adorned her ears with drop earrings that boasted mismatched diamonds placed vertically, creating a unique design. Do not miss her double-string bracelet and diamond ring complementing her feminine mannerisms.

Radhika’s on-point styling game

The secret to her oh-so-dreamy styling choices lies in her attention to detail when it comes to her makeup and hair. Her long tresses neatly tied in a twisted bun speak volumes of her styling prowess. She adorned her hairdo with a see-through fascinator covering her beautiful face on a side which only contributed to her princess-girl vibes.

Acing the makeup game, she highlighted her sharp features with a wash of shimmering silver eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, generously highlighted and contoured cheekbones, and darkened brows.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani played host to more than 800 guests including celebrities, friends, and family for their pre-wedding festivities. The Italy event saw stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani as guests. FYI, the couple is set to tie the knot in a three-day affair from July 12 to July 14.

