Rashmika Mandanna shares ‘Paw-dorable’ PICS with furry friends; pens ‘Anytime I find a fur ball around me…’

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors working in the industry. The Animal actress is known for her captivating sweet and heart-melting nature besides her charming performance on-screen.

Rashmika is also an animal lover who prefers to spend time with her furry friends whenever she gets a break. The actress often shares pictures of her pet dog Aura on her social media handle showcasing her immense adoration for animals.

On a similar note, the Dear Comrade actress shared some pictures on her social media today where she can be seen spending some quality time with her fluffy companions.

Rashmika Mandanna's immense love for animals

The Pushpa actress took to her official Instagram account to share some adorable pictures of herself with her furry friends this evening (May 24).

Sharing the pictures, Mandanna wrote, ''Anytime I find a fur ball around me.. it feels like a universal compulsion for me to spend a good amount of time with them.. and I was going through my gallery from since forever and these are some lovely moments I haven’t been able to share with you.. ❤ so here.But on the other hand I think I should make aura and me separate series.. she’ll just make you laugh.. (laughing emoji)''. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at the heartwarming pictures shared by Rashmika below!

Advertisement

With those furry balls around her, she looks incredibly adorable. Didn't these pictures just melt your heart?

What's next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has several exciting projects in the pipeline. Last seen in Animal, Rashmika has six films in hand. Yes, you read that right!

First up is Girlfriend, a female-centric film where she portrays a college student, which will be released on May 30, 2024. Following that, she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for a theatrical release on August 15, this year.

The Geetha Govindam actress has some Bollywood projects too. Mandanna will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava and alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar. Her other projects include Rainbow, opposite Dev Mohan, and Kubera, a pan-India movie alongside Dhanush.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Jawan actress Nayanthara approved 3 saree looks that you can take inspiration from for minimalist fashion