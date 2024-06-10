Dalton Gomez has happily moved on and now is officially in a relationship with Maika Monroe! The It Follows star shared a photo dump on Sunday and used the occasion to kick off her romance on social media with the real estate agent, who was previously married to Ariana Grande. Monroe just wrote a shooting star as the caption for the slideshow featuring the couple's photos.

Maika Monroe shares pictures with beau Dalton Gomez

Gomez appeared in the picture dump once more. The actress included an image of the couple that was easier to see on the last slide, showing them cuddled up next to a sea view. The couple cuddle together in the golden hour photo, matching in casual all-black attire. On her Instagram Stories, Monroe has previously posted images of Gomez. The couple was initially linked in October 2023.

They have since been spotted together in public on various occasions, including a PDA-filled encounter at LAX airport in Los Angeles last month. The couple most recently celebrated Valentine's Day in February with a romantic trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. As they take things ahead in their relationship, let's learn more about Maika Monroe.

Who is Maika Monroe?

On May 29, 1993, Monroe was born in Santa Barbara, California. She finished her final year of high school online in Cabarete, Dominican Republic. She played a minor part in the 2013 crime drama The Bling Ring directed by Sofia Coppola. In 2013, Monroe acted in the drama film Labor Day, which was adapted from the same-titled novel. She portrayed Mandy, a country girl who falls in love with a young guy and subsequently marries him, becoming the mother of his child.

Monroe starred in the Western Echoes of War in 2015 and in the 2016 invasion thriller film The 5th Wave, which was adapted from the same-titled novel. Monroe starred in the action movie Independence Day: Resurgence, the neo-noir Hot Summer Nights, the comedy-drama After Everything, the dark comedy Villains, and the action movie God Is a Bullet in addition to her many roles in horror and thriller movies.

