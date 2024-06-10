Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movies: Pushpa 2 to Nadella Siddhartha-helmed Oxygen

Fahadh Faasil is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. Whether it's SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise or his badass character Ranga in Aavesham, the actor has delivered some exceptional performances.

If you are a part of Fahadh Faasil’s fan club and can’t wait for his upcoming films, you have landed on the perfect page. Yes, that’s right. Pinkvilla has curated a list of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming movies for you right here!

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movies

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Director: Sukumar

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap

Talking about Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming movies? How can we forget the most awaited film of this year? Yes, we are talking about Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Remember the vicious villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat? Reportedly, the action sequel will show a rift between our Pushpa Raj and IPS officer Shekhawat.

Directed by Sukumar, the sequel will begin where the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, left off.

The ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others playing crucial roles.

The movie will be released on August 15 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

2. Vettaiyan

Director: TJ Gnanavel

Genre: Action-Drama

Cast: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Sharwanand

The talented actor Fahadh Faasil will also be seen sharing the screen with the legendary actor Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

Talking about the film’s plot, Rana Daggubati revealed that Vettaiyan is a film between the judiciary, police, and entrepreneur system. The Baahubali actor went a step further and called it a well-researched drama.

Unlike his roles as antagonist, this time, the Aavesham actor will be seen in a comic role in Vettaiyan. Are you excited to see Fahadh in a completely new character?

Apart from Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Sharwanand will be seen in crucial roles.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Vettaiyan is being helmed by T.J. Gnanavel. While an official release date remains unknown, it is arriving on the big screen in October 2024. How interesting will it be to watch Thalaivar and Fahadh together on screen?

3. Maareesan

Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu

Next on the list, we have Maareesan starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The duo has previously impressed the audience with their impeccable acting skills in Maamannan. Now, the duo will share the screen for the second time in the upcoming comedy film.

Most details about the project have been kept under wraps. The film is directed by Sudheesh Shankar. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in as the music composer.

4. Don’t Trouble The Trouble

Director: Shashank Yeleti

Genre: Fantasy

Cast: Fahadh Faasil

In an exciting turn of events last month, SS Karthikeya announced his debut projects as a producer, and interestingly, both of them star Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

The two projects are Don’t Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. Both films are presented by SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya.

Don’t Trouble The Trouble is a fantasy film that promises a rollercoaster ride filled with emotions, thrills, and fun. The first look features Fahadh Faasil on top of a police vehicle with a child with a magical wand in her hand.

5. Oxygen

Director: Nadella Siddhartha

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Fahadh Faasil

Inspired by true incidents, Oxygen will revolve around friendship and transformation. The film will be directed by Siddhartha Nadella. As mentioned in the first poster of the film, Oxygen will hit the floors sometime this year.

The intriguing poster features Fahadh wearing a surgical mask on his face, with the map of India closely superimposed on his face.

6. Bougainvillea

Director: Amal Neerad

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda

Up next on Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming movies list is Bougainvillea. Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban are all set to face each other in the highly-anticipated Malayalam movie.

The upcoming film is expected to be a stylish action flick. The makers dropped the poster drenched in blood-red hues recently, exuding a sense of dread. Fahadh can be seen standing with a pistol and a fury-filled demeanor.

Moreover, this also marks Chackochan’s first-ever collaboration with the director.

7. Karate Chandran

Director: Roy

Genre: Action//Drama

Cast: Fahadh Faasil

Karate Chandran marks the third collaboration between actor Fahadh Faasil and Bhavana Studios. The production house has previously produced Joji and Kumbalangi Nights, where Fahadh Faasil played pivotal roles.

From the poster, Fahadh can be seen gearing up for some action as he shows us some of his Karate moves. Owing to his versatile filmography comprising both comedic and serious roles, Karate Chandran could fall into the realm of either a comedic drama or a more serious film, or maybe a mixture of both.

The Bangalore Days actor has loads of exciting movies for all of us in the pipeline. Don’t forget to tell us in the comment section which film you are most excited about from the list of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming movies.

