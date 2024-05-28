Pushpa 2 Second Song Teaser Poster: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna return as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli; fans can't keep calm

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Amidst the wait, the second single is all set to release tomorrow at THIS time.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on May 28, 2024  |  11:48 AM IST |  3.9K
Pushpa 2 Second Song Poster: Fans can't keep calm as Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna return
Pushpa 2 Second Song Poster: Fans can't keep calm as Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna return (Pushpa movie X)

One of the most awaited pan-India films of this year starring superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been creating a lot of buzz on social media lately. On a related note, the makers of the film have released the teaser poster of their second song titled Sooseki (Couple Song) today (May 28). 

Check out the fans' reaction on X below!






ALSO READ: WATCH: Jr NTR and brother Kalyan Ram sit on ground; get emotional on NTR's 101 birth anniversary

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

Credits: Pushpa Movie x
Advertisement

Latest Articles