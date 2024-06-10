EXCLUSIVE: Sargun Mehta reveals she wasn't sure about Ankit Gupta playing Fateh in Udaariyaan; 'Finalized another actor'

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's first show as producers, Udaariyaan is still going strong on Colors. The show recently witnessed a new leap with actors Shreya Patni, Avinesh Rekhi, and Aditi Bhagat playing the lead roles. As Pinkvilla got in touch with Mehta to chat about the new chapter in Udaariyaan, we asked the boss lady about the risky decisions that she took for how the show and they turned out to be in the favor of the project.

Sargun Mehta recalls casting Ankit Gupta as Fateh in Udaariyaan

Speaking about the unsure decisions that worked wonders for Udaariyaan, Sargun Mehta recalled casting Ankit Gupta. She said, "Specifically, I guess Ankit was the casting that we were not agreeing with till the last minute. Infact, the night before it, we had chosen somebody else and finalized another actor. And it was only in the morning that we decided to take Ankit instead. I'm really very happy that we chose him."

Take a look at Ankit Gupta's performance as Fateh in Udaariyaan:

Sargun Mehta on shooting in Chandigarh

Apart from Ankit Gupta's casting, Sargun Mehta was also not quite convinced with the idea of shooting in Chandigarh. For the uninitiated, all the shows produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata are shot in Chandigarh.

Talking about the same, Sargun added, "I think coming to Chandigarh was one decision that I wasn't really sure about. I mean, I wanted to do it, but I didn't know how things would work out. But I think it has been one of the best decisions that I have taken for our shows and production house as a whole."

Udaariyaan started with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Isha Malviya playing the lead roles of Fateh, Tejo and Jasmine respectively.

