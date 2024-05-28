Pushpa Deleted Scene: Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj seeks revenge on a moneylender who shamed his mother; WATCH

The Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been the talk of the town since its release in 2021, earning an immense fan following for both the actor and his character, Pushpa Raj. Directed by Sukumar, the film features a compelling portrayal by Allu Arjun, which is evident even in a small deleted scene from the movie.

This deleted scene, which surfaced on OTT platforms and YouTube a couple of years ago, shows a troublesome moneylender humiliating Pushpa's mother in front of the villagers. However, the twist that follows makes the scene especially thrilling to watch.

Check out this deleted scene from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise

The deleted scene features a moneylender arriving at Pushpa's house early in the morning and humiliating his mother for not repaying his money, in front of many villagers. This incident leads to an altercation between mother and son, especially after Pushpa has already left his job at a mill.

Eventually, they manage to repay the loan by selling their buffalo, which satisfies the moneylender. However, the situation takes an interesting turn when Pushpa demands that the lender go and announce to everyone that the loan has been repaid, just as he had publicly humiliated them. When the lender fails to grasp the request, Pushpa uses his physical strength to ensure that the moneylender personally visits each villager to convey the message.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is a 2021 action-drama film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. The film chronicles the story of Pushpa Raj, a laborer who ascends the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate operating in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The narrative focuses on his rise and concludes with a thrilling cliffhanger, setting the stage for the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The films feature an impressive ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Ajay, Raj Tirandasu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh, among others. The much-anticipated sequel is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, and the filmmakers are set to release a second single on May 29th.

