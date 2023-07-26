VT14: Varun Tej to romance THIS Bollywood bombshell in his next film with director Karuna Kumar

Varun Tej has teamed up with director Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VT14. It is said to be the most expensive film of the actor's career. The most exciting news is that Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is roped in to play a key role in the film. The sizzling dancer of Bollywood is set to play a role in VT14.

Nora Fatehi, who is known for dance numbers in Bollywood movies, has been roped in for Varun Tej's next. This will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. She will share a screen with Varun Tej in VT 14 by playing a pivotal role. However, the details have been kept under wraps.

Another exciting news is, she is not just playing a role but also performing on a special dance number in the film. She will shake a leg with the Telugu actor in the highly anticipated film.

According to reports, Meenakshi Chaudhary, the new popular name in Tollywood, is being considered for the role of the female lead in VT14. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

About VT14

The movie will be launched in a grand manner on the 27th of this month in Hyderabad. The makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew on the same date. VT14 is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag. The team will be taking extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s. produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on a high budget under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. VT14 will be the highest-budgeted movie for Varun Tej.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is set for theatrical release on August 25. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead. Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs.

