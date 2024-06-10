Meet actor who was once married to star kid, aspired to become chef, was criticized for an actress’ divorce and is now an acclaimed performer

One of the best actors in the Indian film industry, this South star is not only a talented performer but also an accomplished singer and director. His range in front of the camera and behind the scenes truly makes him a versatile artist unlike any other.

Yes, we are talking about the amazing Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush, who has been making a notable impression in the Indian film industry for years. Let’s take a deep dive into the actor’s career and how it has evolved up until now.

Dhanush and his journey in cinema

Dhanush, son of Tamil director Kasthuri Raja and his wife Vijayalakshmi, was born in Chennai on July 28, 1983. Originally named Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, he later changed his name to Dhanush, inspired by a mission name in Kamal Haasan's movie Kuruthipunal.

Dhanush made his debut in 2002 with the teen drama Thulluvadho Ilamai, originally directed by his brother Selvaraghavan but credited to their father for business reasons. The film focuses on the story of six high schoolers who come from various societal backgrounds but suffer from their own problems. This leads them to run away from home and live for themselves, which sets up the rest of the movie. Interestingly, Dhanush did not initially aspire to be an actor; he wanted to study Hotel Management and become a chef.

The movie turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office and received high praise. Despite its tremendous success, the newcomer actor had to deal with numerous trolls right from the beginning. People often mocked him for his slim physique and made derogatory comments. However, Dhanush didn't let these remarks affect him and continued to focus on his acting skills. He even went on to star in another film, Kaadhal Kondein, which was directed by his brother.

The film was an interesting blend of psychology, romance, and suspense. Dhanush portrayed the character of an orphan, who was usually reserved but highly intelligent. His portrayal of a delusional lover, misinterpreting his friend's affection as something more, gave us a glimpse of his immense talent, which we knew would only flourish in the years to come.

Kaadhal Kondein marked a turning point in Dhanush's career, propelling him to stardom in a variety of projects. He continued to shine in romantic films like Thiruda Thirudi, Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, Dreams, Devathaiyai Kanden, and more. Despite not achieving commercial success, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, directed by Balu Mahendra, remains a significant acting experience for the actor.

Song from Kadhal Kondein:

However, the actor once again reunited with his brother in 2006 and presented one of the most beloved cult classics in his career, Pudhupettai. The film featured an eccentric and unhinged Dhanush playing a gangster who rises from nothing in the streets of Chennai.

Further ahead, the actor delivered another stellar movie in Tamil pop culture, introducing director Vetrimaaran in the film Polladhavan, an adaptation of the 1948 Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves. Playing several roles throughout his career, which comprised hits and flops, Dhanush reunited with the same director, giving an iconic performance that is remembered for years in the movie Aadukalam.

The movie featured him as a local cockfighter, earning him his first National Award as Best Actor. The critical and commercial success of the actor continued for years, even leading to his sensational singing video, Why This Kolaveri Di from the movie 3, becoming a hit.

Soon enough, the actor not only proved his acting abilities in Tamil cinema but also became a popular face, which led to his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L. Rai. By the advent of 2015, the actor had made a significant impression on Indian cinema with various roles, which even saw him making his directorial debut with Power Paandi.

But all these accolades and performances didn’t come close to what Dhanush and Vetrimaaran had planned next. The duo once again returned to the big screens with their much-beloved movie Vada Chennai, which is still waiting for a sequel.

Vada Chennai Teaser:

Meanwhile, their fourth collaboration Asuran even earned the actor his second National Award. Besides all these successes in Indian films, Dhanush even ventured into international movies with projects like The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and The Gray Man.

Dhanush’s personal life

Dhanush married superstar Rajinikanth’s elder daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth on November 18, 2004, at the age of 21. Though the couple had been married for several years and even worked together on projects, their relationship met with separation in the year 2022.

The actor and his now-separated wife share two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. Dhanush is also widely known for his spiritual self and is said to be an ardent follower of the Hindu god Shiva, which prompted him to give his sons Shaivite names. Additionally, the actor is a practicing vegetarian.

Check out posts by Dhanush:

Additionally, Dhanush had been in the news due to several accusations against him, particularly being blamed as the alleged cause of Amala Paul's split from AL Vijay. During an interview with singer Suchitra, she claimed that the actor had been blackmailing the VIP actress for a while, causing tension with her former spouse and ultimately resulting in their divorce.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

After making his theatrical presence in 2024 with the film Captain Miller, Dhanush is all set to return to the big screen with his movie Raayan. The film, directed by Dhanush himself, is an action thriller set in Chennai, featuring actors like SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the actor is currently shooting for his next film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna playing key roles. Furthermore, Dhanush is also set to play the lead role in musician Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic, directed by Captain Miller’s Arun Matheswaran.

