Rajinikanth greets fans as he reaches Delhi airport after spiritual trip to Himalayas

Rajinikanth had recently taken a break from his hectic life and taken a short spiritual trip to the Himalayas. His every move from the trip’s return has been captured by fans.

Recently, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai from his spiritual journey on June 4. Now, it looks like the Enthiran actor has jetted off to Delhi as he was seen at the IGI Airport.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth spotted at Delhi airport

On June 5, Asian News International AKA ANI took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video of Rajinikanth as he was seen leaving the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The actor was accompanied by his security personnel as well.

For the airport look, Rajinikanth opted for a full-sleeve cream and grey striped collared t-shirt along with black pants. The actor later smiled and greeted the paparazzi and others present there.

As per speculations, Superstar Rajinikanth's purpose of coming to Delhi is to congratulate and greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, no official confirmation has been given by the actor or his manager.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Superstar Rajinikanth just finished filming his next film, Vettaiyan, which is helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is said to follow the story of a retired officer who sets out to investigate a serious mystery surrounding him.

Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many other actors play major roles in the upcoming film. The film is set to hit theaters in October of this year.

Furthermore, the Kabali star will play the lead in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film Coolie. The film's creators recently revealed an intriguing title teaser.

Additionally, during a press conference, actor Sathyaraj confirmed that he would play Rajinikanth's pal. Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that Rajinikanth will commence the shooting schedule of Coolie on June 10, 2024.

It has also been speculated that Rajinikanth will also feature in the sequel of his 2023 mega-blockbuster titled Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

As per reports, the film is said to be titled Hukum in which Thalaivar will be reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian along with other ensemble actors.

