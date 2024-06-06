When Kamal Haasan recalled his first meeting with Rajinikanth; connected him with his late best friend Govindharajan

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have maintained their friendship for a long time. Both of them have never shied away from talking about each other and their bond on several occasions. But how many of you are aware of how this friendship began?

Kamal Haasan talks about his bond with Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan talked about Rajinikanth and how their friendship has evolved with time during the promotion of his film Vikram. The Gunaa actor also spoke about how they agreed to disagree without letting that affect their friendship. Reacting to a question about his friendship with the Jailer actor, Kamal recalled their first meeting on the sets of Agni Sakshi.

Haasan said, “I was doing a film with K Balachander where I was the lead actor. There was another cameo performance in the film, for which, they had chosen someone called Shivaji Rao who was from Bangalore. That's all I knew about him, we said hello a couple of times to each other.”

Further, the Vishwaroopam actor talked about his late friend, Govindharajan whom he lost to cancer. Interestingly, Kamal Haasan’s friendship with Rajinikanth has a close connection with his friend.

He said, “Once, my friend (Govindharajan) who was suffering from cancer had come on to the sets. That day, Rajinikanth was also shooting and that’s when Govindharajan saw him and said I like that man, he’s got style, what role is he playing?’’

However, the Nayakan actor could not tell his friend about Thalaivar’s character as he was playing a guy who was dying of cancer.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan’s makeup man who was also well-versed with Govindharajan made Rajinikanth look exactly like him. “Perhaps I superimposed that image (Govindharajan) onto him (Rajinikanth)”, Kamal added.

What’s next for Kamal Haasan?

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy juggling between some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Indian 2 on July 12, 2024.

The film is the sequel to the 1996 cult movie Indian with Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy. Indian 2 is a vigilante action flick with the story of a former freedom fighter who takes vengeance upon anyone who resorts to corruption and threatens the country’s integrity.

Apart from Indian 2, the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. As per the reports, currently, the makers are filming a huge action sequence at Pondicherry airport. The schedule has been joined by Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Ashok Selvan.

However, no official confirmation has been yet given by the makers or the actors about their current schedule.

