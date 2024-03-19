WATCH: Shahid Kapoor kisses Vijay Deverakonda's cheek to thank him for Kabir Singh; 'Na Arjun Reddy Bani Hoti...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy titled Kabir Singh is one of the blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it was released in 2019. The original starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Today, March 19, Vijay and Shahid graced the Amazon Prime Video 2024 Title announcement event in Mumbai where Shahid praised Vijay and thanked him for Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor thanks Vijay Deverakonda for Kabir Singh

At the above-mentioned event, Shahid Kapoor spoke fondly of Vijay Deverakonda. Resting his head on Vijay’s arms, Kapoor said, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota. Thank you, Vijay!” Not only did he thank Vijay holding him close, Shahid also planted a kiss on his cheeks.

Watch the adorable video:

On the other hand, Shahid hinted at Vijay's next film as he continued, “Now, that you are here and we all know about Arjun Reddy, I just want to ask you a simple question, ‘How has Arjun Reddy become a family man?'” To this, Vijay said, looking at his producer, “That’s all he came me! But I liked the script, so I picked it up.”

During an earlier exclusive conversation with PinkVilla, Shahid Kapoor recalled that he did not think to play Kabir Singh in the first place, “It (Kabir Singh) is a remake, so I saw Arjun Reddy. Somebody had sent that to my house and I remember me and Mira were sitting and watching the movie. I saw the movie, and I was like ‘This is a damn cool movie, man! This film has done everything that you’re not supposed to do in a movie. And still I’m loving this guy. He’s doing everything a nice guy is not supposed to do. This is so cool, how is this guy like this?’” the actor shared.

About Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh starts at Delhi Medical College, Kabir Rajdheer Singh is a great student and a senior medical student who struggles with anger control. Preeti Sikka, a junior student, captures his heart, and he becomes intensely devoted to her.

