When Rajinikanth expressed his wish to play transgender on-screen

Superstar Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the top-most heroes in the industry and doesn't need an introduction. In his 48 years of film career, Rajinikanth has done several kinds of roles. From comedy to love stories, commercial to fiction, he has done every possible character and impressed audiences.

However, there is still one character that Rajinikanth has not explored in his career and would love to. The superstar who has played the roles of doctor, police officer, jailer, college professor etc, has never played the role of a transgender and he would love to.

An old video of Rajinikanth from a press meet is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. In that video, Rajinikanth is seen answering the question of a reporter who asked, "Do you have any genre/character in your bucket list that you want to explore?"

Rajinikanth replied,. "A transgender role" and this surprised everyone. Though it has been a long time since Rajini expressed his desire to play the role of a transgender, no such scripts have come his way.

Interestingly, his fellow superstar friend Mammootty has already explored this genre recently by playing a strong and brave role in Kaathal: The Core movie. He is seen in the role of a closet homosexual in the film. Jyothika plays the female lead role.

Now, fans are wondering if Rajinikanth will also venture into such a project or if there are any chances that he would do the remake of Kaathal - The Core in Tamil. However, Rajinikanth has expressed to play the role of transgender, Mammootty played the role of a gay. But it will be great to see Rajinikanth in a never-seen-before kind of role.

Advertisement

More about Rajinikanth:

Rajinikanth tasted success yet again with 2023 released Jailer directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Songs by Anirudh Ravichander created a sensation and the movie received huge applause from the audience. With its sensational collections, Rajinikanth once again proved his stamina at the box office. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for his next project Laal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He also has TJ Gnanavel Raja's directorial Vettaiyan in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth - A journey like no other: Part 4: Resurgence of a hero and still striking gold at 73