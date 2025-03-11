Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned her first salary in class 10 for an 8-hour job? THROWBACK

In today's throwback, we will revisit the time when Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about her first job. Yes, you read that right! The Citadel actress once shared that she earned a small amount for an 8-hour job, but it always brought her happiness.

During an AMA session on Instagram a few years ago, Samantha revealed that her first income was Rs 500 for an eight-hour job as a hostess at a hotel during a conference. She also mentioned that she was in 10th or 11th grade at the time.

"My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference…I was in 10th standard or 11th standard," Samantha said.

And now, Samantha is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. According to Siasat, she reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for her role alongside Varun Dhawan in the Hindi series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha has also been taking a stand for pay equality in South Indian cinema. In her production Bangaram, she ensured both male and female actors received equal wages. Following this new trend set by the actress, the move has gained appreciation from the industry and marked progress toward fair compensation.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy with multiple projects, including the web series Rakt Brahmand with Aditya Roy Kapur. Next, she will be seen as the lead in Bangaram, for which she is also turning producer. Reports suggest she is being considered for the female lead in Ram Charan and Sukumar's RC17. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

