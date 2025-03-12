Fashion Face-off: Tamannaah Bhatia or Samantha Ruth Prabhu; who looks the HOTTEST in this red slit-cut saree?

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, offering individuals creative pieces to make a style statement. However, sometimes design choices clash, leading to major fashion face-offs. One such stylish showdown occurred between Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, two renowned actresses known for their impeccable fashion sense.

Both actresses looked red-hot in slit-cut sarees, embracing their bold side, and we can't wait to decode their looks. So, let’s dive in!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Our Aaj Ki Raat star, who has us wrapped around her finger, made a bold statement that left us gasping for breath. She donned a Falguni Shane Peacock red creation—a pre-draped saree meticulously designed with embellishments all over, featuring a delicate attached pallu. The saree had wrap details around the waist, but the real showstopper was the slit-cut at the bottom, revealing her legs. This made it a perfect choice for red-carpet moments or wedding celebrations like sangeet or cocktail nights.

Tamannaah Bhatia styled her slit-cut red saree with a bold sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline. The sequined blouse had a dangling element and a crisscross design at the edges, adding to its allure. For accessories, she opted for statement drop earrings, drawing attention to her ears. She left her hair open and side-parted, giving off a carefree yet glamorous vibe.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The famous South star, also making waves in Bollywood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has an impeccable fashion sense. Engaging in this fashion face-off with Tamannaah, she also stunned in a red slit-cut saree. Designed by Kresha Bajaj, her saree featured a smooth, simple red silk fabric at the bottom, complemented by a sequined pallu. Properly draped over one shoulder, it added a sultry touch, while the slit-cut brought an edgy vibe.

The Citadel actress styled her saree with a full-sleeved blouse featuring sheer fabric over the neckline. For accessories, she kept it minimal, wearing only stud earrings. She left her short hair open and side-parted, keeping the look effortlessly chic.

Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraced a bold and glamorous aesthetic with their shimmering sarees, accessorizing minimally to let their outfits shine. While both looked equally stunning, the question remains— who do you think nailed the red slit-cut saree look better?

Let us know in the comments below!