Throwback: When Chiyaan Vikram’s ONE comment left his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushing

Chiyaan Vikram continues to remain one of the charismatic stars of South cinema, who has made his way to the hearts of millions. Not just fans, but the actor has also been known for his courteous nature with his co-stars. For instance, there was a time when Vikram had left one of his co-stars blushing hard with a special comment.

Well, back in the day, during an episode of the chat show Koffee With DD, Chiyaan Vikram had paid one such compliment to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was also a guest on the show.

The Veera Dheera Sooran star had appreciated the diva’s beauty and said, “You’re looking gorgeous today. I think I have never seen Samantha look so beautiful before today".

Later on, during a quiz session where he was asked to rate all the co-stars with whom he had worked to date, Chiyaan Vikram gave a well-thought-out answer that ended with a very special ode to the Citadel star.

He had expressed: “One of the sweetest co-stars is Anushka Shetty. One of the most professional is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One of the most gorgeous is Amy Jackson. Trisha is one of the coolest, most chilled-out people. And all these put together is Samantha".

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Chiyaan Vikram and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screen space in the 2015 released 10 Endrathukulla. Since then, the two of them have remained on cordial terms.

Fast forward to now, Vikram has some interesting projects lined up, the latest being Veera Dheera Sooran 2.

Besides this, he also has an untitled project Chiyaan 63 in the pipeline, while his yet unreleased movie Dhruva Natchathiram is still awaiting a theatrical launch.