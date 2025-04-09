Baby John vs Theri: How different is Varun Dhawan starrer's ending from its original led by Thalapathy Vijay?

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John had hit the theaters back in 2024. The film, directed by Kalees, is the remake of the 2016-released Theri, helmed by Atlee.

The film tells the story of John D’Silva, a bakery owner who lives in Kerala with his daughter, best friend Jackie, and dog Tiger. In their quiet life there, John and Khushi grow close to the latter’s teacher, Tara.

Owing to a scuffle with a local goon gang at a church, Tara and Khushi go to the police station, frustrating John. At the station, a police officer asks the man whether they’ve met earlier in Dehradun, but John, in fluent Malayalam, corrects him and says he has stayed in Kerala for generations.

However, as Tara and Khushi tried to file a police complaint against the local gang, the goons came to kidnap and harm the child. Initially, John tries to persuade them to leave, but when matters get intense, he strikes back against every single one of them, only for Tara to realize John D’Silva is actually DCP Satya Verma IPS, who was presumed dead.

The rest of the film focuses on Satya Verma’s past as a police officer and what led to him leading a life as John, his old nemesis Babbar Sher, aka Nanaji, comes back for his revenge. Amidst the same, it is also revealed that Tara is not a teacher but a covert officer, Adhira Verman.

In conclusion, Baby John’s climax takes place at a dock where Satya performs heroic stunts to rescue women from being trafficked and eventually kills Babbar Sher. Moreover, the film also had Salman Khan coming in as Agent Bhaijaan, helping Satya and Adhira on a new mission.

On the other hand, Theri shared a similar plot of revenge but did not have the subplot of women trafficking at its core. With Thalapathy Vijay’s Vijay Kumar IPS returning for his revenge, the man ends the main antagonist in a subtle setting with a more nuanced conclusion.

Additionally, the film did not have Adhira’s counterpart character, Annie (played by Amy Jackson), as an undercover officer. Interestingly, the tail-end of the original flick had Thalapathy Vijay’s real-life daughter, Divya Saasha Vijay, in a special appearance.

