Is Samantha getting rid of her matching tattoo with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya? THIS viral picture sparks rumors
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya appears to be fading. Has she decided to remove it?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya once expressed their love through tattoos during their relationship before 2021. Though they have since moved on, the ink remained. However, in a recent post shared by Samantha, fans noticed that her matching tattoo with Chay has significantly faded.
Before making their relationship public, the duo had identical Viking symbols on their wrists, representing the phrase "create your own reality."