18 PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers a peek into her life and it’s all about work, self-care, and the little joys it brings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never misses a chance to update fans about her life. She shares not just her professional journey but also personal milestones. Recently, the Citadel actress posted a series of photos on Instagram that highlighted her greatest flex, work commitments, and a lot more.

First, Samantha hinted at a special outing with "A rare night out" and celebrated a milestone, saying, "This clap is going on my wall". Acknowledging teamwork, she wrote "Team effort," while "Art.Wip" reflected her ongoing projects.

Her growth was evident in "One more cap to wear" and "My greatest flex." She also highlighted wellness with "My second greatest flex" and "Recovery".

Adding a fun touch, she called a treat the "Best guilt-free cake ever" and also reflected on herself with "That me" and "This me" pictures. Meanwhile, the caption "Mother" hinted at her nurturing side.

Excitingly, Sam also teased her upcoming podcast with "Prep for my podcast". The post beautifully captured her balance between work, wellness, and personal joys.

Take a look at her post below:

Soon after Samantha shared the post, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with love and support. Some of the comments read, "Wish you all the success as a producer as well, Sam," "May all your wishes come true, and may success be yours," and "Every slide reflects how productive and full of life your days are. 'Mother' is my favorite," among others.

On the work front, Samantha recently wrapped her first production under Tralala Moving Pictures titled Subham. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film introduces six new actors.

Samantha also expressed her excitement about the project and called Subham ‘a reflection of Tralala’s goal to create compelling cinema’. The film features a talented crew, including cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen.

Meanwhile, the actress is set to appear in Rakt Brahmand alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Aditya Roy Kapur. She will also play the female lead in Bangaram under her production. Reports suggest she might join Ram Charan and Sukumar’s RC17. However, an official confirmation is awaited.