What is the story behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s matching Viking tattoos?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos have been going viral on social media, sparking speculation that she may have removed her matching tattoo with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. In her recent outings, the Viking tattoo appeared noticeably faded.

Before tying the knot in 2017, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya often showcased their identical wrist tattoos. The design, a Viking symbol, represented the phrase "create your own reality," and subtly hinted at their relationship before they went public.

After their wedding, Naga Chaitanya modified his tattoo by adding a unique detail. A fan later interpreted this addition as their wedding date (6-10-17) encoded in Morse code, adding even more significance.

Take a look at their tattoos below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. They later had a grand wedding in Goa, first following Hindu traditions on October 6, and then a Christian ceremony the next day.

In an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Thandel actor recalled meeting fans who had inked his name and even copied his forearm tattoo. He had admitted feeling uneasy about it, as the tattoo symbolized his wedding date.

He also noted that personal circumstances could change over time and advised fans to reconsider getting such permanent tattoos. "This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things. It's like 'don't, things might just change. I can change the tattoo'," Naga Chaitanya said.

Meanwhile, Samantha had "Chay" inked on the right side of her rib. She had another tattoo below her nape that read "YMC," symbolizing Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)—the film that marked both her acting debut and the start of her relationship with Naga Chaitanya.

Take a look at the photos below:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya separated in 2021. While Naga Chaitanya is married to Sobhita Dhulipala, reports suggest Samantha might be dating Raj Nidimoru. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.