Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurpose her engagement ring into a pendant after divorce from Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya called it quits in 2021 after being married for four years. While the latter married Sobhita Dhulipala, the Citadel actress has been focusing on her career and well-being. As things were going well, a video by Surat-based jewelry designer Dhrumit Merulia went viral on social media, claiming that Samantha repurposed her engagement ring into a beautiful pendant.

Yes, that's right! Dhrumit posted a video on his Instagram handle, claiming that Samantha is one of the many celebrities who repurposed her princess-cut diamond engagement ring into a necklace after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. He also shared proof of how she has worn it on different occasions.

"Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t the only one who has repurposed her engagement ring after the divorce and it’s a growing trend. Many people are even buying new divorce rings to celebrate their new life," he wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

In 2024, Samantha wore a revamped version of her wedding gown at an awards ceremony. Designer Kresha Bajaj transformed the outfit, and fans called it a "revenge dress." She posted pictures on Instagram and highlighted the importance of sustainability.

According to her, it was no longer a choice but a necessity for the planet’s well-being. She acknowledged that repurposing a dress might seem small but considered it a step toward a sustainable lifestyle. Samantha encouraged her followers to make similar efforts and thanked those who supported her journey toward a more conscious way of living.

In an exclusive quote to Pinkvilla, Samantha shared her thoughts on the reimagined dress and said, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolizes much more. We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions."

According to her, an item can have multiple meanings and uses. She further highlighted that sustainability is about valuing possessions and ideas beyond their traditional definitions.

On the work front, Samantha has several projects in her pipeline, including Rakt Bramhand, Bangaram and more.