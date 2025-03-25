Test Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth starrer offers intense emotions, revolving around the world of cricket
Ahead of the direct-to-OTT release, the makers of Test starring Siddharth, R Madhavan, and Nayanthara starrer movie is finally here!
The movie Test starring Siddharth, R Madhavan, and Nayanthara is finally hitting the streaming space directly on April 4, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer for the movie.
The trailer of Test offers an intense look into the world of cricket with a series of spectacular performances by the lead actors.
See the trailer of Test:
