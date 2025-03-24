NOT Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS actress was the first choice for Pushpa’s Oo Antava
Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a smashing performance with Oo Antava from Pushpa, but she wasn’t the first choice for the song. Read on.
Allu Arjun created a cult-favorite franchise with the Pushpa series. The Sukumar directorial was first released in 2021, followed by a sequel in 2024. However, the peppy dance number Oo Antava from the first installment remains a much-hyped track even today, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivering sizzling moves alongside Allu Arjun.
Recently, the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar, made a surprising revelation about the song. Speaking at the trailer launch event for the upcoming film Robinhood, he revealed that Samantha was not the first actress approached for the track.
He mentioned that actress Ketika Sharma was initially offered the song. However, due to her unavailability at the time, the opportunity went to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who went on to create history with Oo Antava, turning it into a global sensation.
Fast forward to today, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has an impressive lineup of projects, consistently making headlines with her skills and performances.
After her last release in the spy-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha now has projects like Rakhtbrahmand, Maa Inti Bangaram, and more lined up.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has finally moved on from the massive success of Pushpa 2, which shattered records across the country, setting a new benchmark at the box office.
Moving on, he has several highly anticipated projects lined up, including a much-hyped pan-Indian film directed by Atlee. Reports suggest that the movie will feature him in dual roles.
Additionally, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, the actor has signed a massive Rs. 175 crore deal with Sun Pictures, along with a 15% profit share for the same project.
Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on another project and will reunite with Sukumar for the third installment of the Pushpa franchise.
