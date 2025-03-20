Why Naga Chaitanya doesn’t want his wife Sobhita Dhulipala to watch all his films?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot last year (2024) and have been leading a successful marriage life together. Now, the actor couple has come together for an interview on Vogue India.

During their conversation, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen talking about watching movies, and it was revealed that Chay watches more films than his wife.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “If I’ve seen 100 movies, you’ve watched only 10.” However, in response, Sobhita said, “I’ll start with your movies,” to which he became shy and flustered and replied, “Pick something else.”

In the same conversation, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen having fun banter together, even answering questions about who’s better at parking. That is when Chay reveals that he’s the only one who drives among them, with Sobhita replying that she also likes to drive him crazy.

In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita revealed about their first date and how they stepped into the phase of marrying each other. During their conversation, it was revealed that Chay had already been following her on social media way before she was.

After she connected with him online, she regularly saw his updates on her feed, which led to the start of a conversation. The conversations started to improve over time, and he took her out for a breakfast treat, marking their relationship’s initial beginnings.

Interestingly, the duo also did not have a grand proposal and took a simple approach to their relationship.

Coming to the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The romantic action thriller presents the tale of a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistani territory and how he manages to make a return.

The movie is based on the real-life story of a fisherman named Chodipilli Musalayya, who spent years in prison after accidentally journeying into Pakistan. With Chay in the leading role, Sai Pallavi is featured as the female lead.