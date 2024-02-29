Yash finally spills the beans on viral picture of him and Radhika Pandit buying ice candy from a local shop

Rocking star Yash who was last seen in the film KGF Chapter 2 is currently embroiled in the making of his next film. Even though his next film is long away from release, the actor had recently hit the headlines for a viral picture of him.

In a recent picture, it was seen that the KGF actor and his wife Radhika Pandit bought some snacks from a local store while Radhika was seen enjoying an ice candy sitting beside him to which many people complimented him as a simplistic star.

Now, the actor himself has given clarifications on the same where he said that he has been visiting the shop for nearly 10-12 years now and the only difference is that a photo was taken this time.

KGF’s Yash clarifies on recent viral picture

Yash went on to clarify that he has been going to the same place, and the same temple for almost 15 years now considering that the temple is his wife’s kula devata (ancestral deity). He also added that while visiting the temple his children asked him to buy some snacks and he was just buying them.

He further added that he also travels in luxury cars and private jets and there is no simplicity in that, and said people tend to deem normal life as simplistic. He concluded by saying life should be a mix of everything.

Here’s the viral photo Yash has been talking about

“I've been going to the same place, the same temple, for almost 15 years. I've frequented the same shop for 10 to 12 years now. Only difference is that this time, a photo has come out. The temple is Radhika’s kula devathe. During the visit, my children asked for some snacks, and I was just buying those. We travel in luxury cars and private flights too, there is no simplicity in that. It has become such a way that people label normal life as simplicity. We go to small shops and five-star places as well, we enjoy everything. Life should be a mix of all,” said Toxic actor.

Yash’s Workfront

Yash who was last seen in the Prashanth Neel-directed film KGF Chapter 2 is next set to appear in the lead role in the film Toxic directed by Geethu Mohandas. The film which has the tagline “Fairytale for grown-ups” is said to revolve around the drug cartels operating from the coastal regions of Goa.

Although an official announcement has been made about the film, the further casting details are still blurry with reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan joining as the female lead. The film is expected to be released in theaters early next year.

