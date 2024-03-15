Stray Kids’ Hyunjin gifts fans self-composed emotional track Long For You; WATCH

Hyunjin of Stray Kids released a self-composed emotional song Long For You as part of the ongoing SKZ-RECORD series, renowned for showcasing original compositions while covering beyond their formal album launches.

Hyunjin’s self-composed song Long For You

Earlier today, on March 15, Stray Kids unveiled their latest song Long For You on their YouTube channel, marking the newest addition to their ongoing series of releases called SKZ-RECORD. Notably, Hyunjin takes credit as the sole writer and co-composer of the track, collaborating with producer and singer Joha. Furthermore, Hyunjin also crafted the exclusive cover art for the music video. This release follows bandmate Han's recent contribution to SKZ-RECORD with his original song 13, which debuted just a week ago. Han is also acknowledged as a co-lyricist on the track.

The eight-member group's last collective music release was in November 2023 with the mini-album ROCK-STAR, featuring the title track LALALALA. As consistent with Stray Kids' musical repertoire, all songs on ROCK-STAR were co-written, composed, and arranged by the group's production sub-unit 3RACHA.

More about Hyunjin

Hwang Hyun Jin, a member of the boy group Stray Kids, rose to prominence through his participation in JYP Entertainment and Mnet's boy group survival program, Stray Kids. He underwent a rigorous two-year training before debuting with the group. Hyunjin honed his skills at SOPA (School of Performing Arts) in Seoul, focusing on Practical Dance. During his formative years, he resided in Las Vegas for a period and went by the English name Sam.

Lately, Hyunjin has found himself embroiled in several controversies, with a faction of Stray Kids fans even organizing protest trucks directed at JYP, urging for his departure from the group. Amid this upheaval, JYP Entertainment released a statement addressing the legal measures taken to protect their artists' rights. They stated, "We wish to provide an update on the legal steps we are taking in response to the dissemination of defamatory rumors and unauthorized content about our artists on social media and online platforms. We have been diligently gathering evidence against individuals responsible for spreading malicious and false information aimed at tarnishing the reputation of our artists. Presently, we are collaborating with legal experts to pursue all available legal recourse."

