Stray Kids’ Lee Know drops a soulful cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me; Fans delighted

Stray Kids’ Lee Know, today, on February 22, midnight KST surprised STAYs and fans all around with an all-new unexpected cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me. The fans are going mad over the Stray Kids member's surprise and are showing love to the cover. With Lee Know’s soulful voice, the song feels like a whole other song with his rich honeyed vocals.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know drops cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me; Fans react

Stray Kids is a K-pop group under JYP Entertainment with eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, and I.N. Lee Know is the main dancer of the group as well as rapper and singer. His song has a soft honeyed tone with a distinct falsetto. His song is quite distinct when covering and singing high notes his song has an edgy quality, an unmatched falsetto.

On February 22, at midnight KST Lee Know surprised fans with the cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me. It is the latest installment of Stray Kids’ ongoing series SKZ RECORD. The series features original songs and covers by the group members that are not part of any album or have not been released commercially yet.

For the latest installment, Lee Know released an astounding cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me. Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me is part of the K-pop group’s album, The Book of Us: The Demon released in 2020. Originally, a group song this song is a fan favorite and Lee Know’s version does justice to the original song. Moreover, it adds Lee Know’s style and originality to the song, with his falsetto notes hitting the perfect points, making it a magnificent and bewitching cover.

Listen to Lee Know’s cover of Love Me or Leave Me here.

STAY, the official fandom of Stray Kids, and fans of Lee Know are completely mad after the release of the cover of Day6’s Love Me or Leave Me and have showered their love for the cover on Twitter (now X).

Lee Know: Dancer, Singer and Rapper

Lee Know debuted as the main dancer of JYP Entertainment’s K-pop boy band Stray Kids with their pre-debut EP Mixtape in 2018. Unknown to many, before his debut Lee Know was a backup dancer for BTS and was even part of their Wings tour. During this time, he realized how much he loved being on stage and wanted to be in the center of it.

Apart from being the main dancer in Stray Kids, he is also a singer and rapper in the group. You can listen to his vocal magic in the group’s songs. He also has three cats. With songs like Limbo, Voices, and now Love Me or Leave Me, Lee Know proves his vocal excellence again and again.

We are listening to Lee Know's cover of Love Me or Leave Me, we hope you are too.

