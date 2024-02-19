Stray Kids win Group/Duo of the Year at 2024 People's Choice Awards; humbly thank fans for victory

Stray Kids took home the awards for Group / Duo of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The group was formed through a reality show in 2017. The group consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star which was released on November 10 along with the the music video of the title track Lalala.

Stray Kids wins big at People's Choice Awards 2024

The People's Choice Awards 2024 was held on February 19 IST. Stray Kids won Group / Duo of the Year at the People's Choice Awards 2024. The group had a fantastic year with several comebacks and also set several records for themselves.

Stray Kids took to social media and thanked STAYS (Stray Kids' fandom name) on social media. They commented, 'We're truly honored to win Group / Duo of the year at the People's Choice Awards 2024! STAY, thank you for this precious award'. Fans also congratulated the group and said that the win was deserved.

Stray Kids' recent activities

At the Asia Artist Awards 2023, Stray Kids won big and took home the award for Stage of the Year. Their rap line 3RACHA won the Best Creator award. Stray Kids performed for special stages at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The event took place at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 25. They also performed at the renowned French charity Gala des Pièces Jaunes on January 26.

Stray Kids achieved a new streak as they maintained their position in Billboard's Artist 100 for 52 consecutive weeks and joined the leagues of BTS, TXT, and NCT 127. They became the fourth K-pop act to spend one year on the chart.

To mark the new year, they also dropped a teaser video for their upcoming comeback in 2024.

