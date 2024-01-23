Aarya 3 Antim Vaar Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen's power-packed return will leave a lasting impression

Recently, the Sushmita Sen starrer Arya season 3 Antim Vaar's highly anticipated trailer has finally been dropped and the actress is seen all geared up for the final war.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Jan 23, 2024  |  04:57 PM IST |  2.3K
Picture courtesy: Disney+ Hotstar YouTube

The teaser for the third season of Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, titled Antim Vaar, has been released. The makers have revealed that the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting February 9. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, expressing their excitement with heart emojis in the comment section. 

The trailer begins with Sushmita Sen holding a gun to herself, suggesting a tense moment. It provides a sneak peek into the final episodes, showing her children expressing anger towards her. The video depicts her relentless fight against challenges to safeguard her kids. Sikandar Kher, portraying Daulat, is also featured, protecting her and helping her understand her identity. The trailer is packed with action and drama.

Watch the trailer here:


Credits: Instagram
Latest Articles