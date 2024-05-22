Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Involved In Car Accident With Brand New Vehicle; Details Inside
Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania Giudice reportedly met with an accident in her new Mercedes-Benz convertible. Thankfully no one was hurt and the police resolved the matter. Read ahead to know more.
Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania Giudice met with an accident with her new Mercedes
Despite the accident, Milania celebrated her acceptance to the University of Tampa with her mom
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of accident
Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice reportedly met with an accident in her new Mercedes-Benz convertible. The teen’s luxury vehicle was wrecked when she and another car collided in Boonton, N.J., Friday, according to a report gathered by TMZ.
As per the report, there was a disagreement at the scene about who was at fault after a collision with Milania, who claimed the other driver ran a stop sign and hit her car in the intersection. The Giudices’ family attorney, James Leonard, confirmed Milania was not injured in the accident, telling TMZ, “We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters.” Let's take a moment and find out more details about the accident.
What happened to Milania Giudice's car?
When Giudice's car collided with another one in Boonton, N.J., on Friday, there was an argument regarding whose fault it was, with Milania claiming the other driver ran a stop sign and hit her car in the intersection. However, the other unidentified driver claimed they came to a complete halt at the stop sign, looked both ways before moving, and somehow ended up hitting Milania Gludice's vehicle.
Finally, the cops took Giudice's side, stating in the report that the accident occurred because of the other party’s “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way.” Everyone was relieved that Milania was fine and no one was hurt. Alas, Giudice's Mercedes-Benz, which still had the temporary tags, had to be towed away.
Teresa Giudice congratulates her daughter Milania Giudice
Despite the accident, Milania celebrated her acceptance to the University of Tampa with her mother, Teresa, over the weekend. Teresa decorated her daughter’s room with a massive balloon arch and gifted the teenager Nike sneakers.
“Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years; make mommy proud!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote.
Teresa shares Milania, along with daughters Gia Giudice (age 23), Gabriella Giudice (age 20), and Audriana Giudice (age 14), with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.
