Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Involved In Car Accident With Brand New Vehicle; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of accident

Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice reportedly met with an accident in her new Mercedes-Benz convertible. The teen’s luxury vehicle was wrecked when she and another car collided in Boonton, N.J., Friday, according to a report gathered by TMZ.

As per the report, there was a disagreement at the scene about who was at fault after a collision with Milania, who claimed the other driver ran a stop sign and hit her car in the intersection. The Giudices’ family attorney, James Leonard, confirmed Milania was not injured in the accident, telling TMZ, “We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters.” Let's take a moment and find out more details about the accident.

What happened to Milania Giudice's car?

When Giudice's car collided with another one in Boonton, N.J., on Friday, there was an argument regarding whose fault it was, with Milania claiming the other driver ran a stop sign and hit her car in the intersection. However, the other unidentified driver claimed they came to a complete halt at the stop sign, looked both ways before moving, and somehow ended up hitting Milania Gludice's vehicle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Finally, the cops took Giudice's side, stating in the report that the accident occurred because of the other party’s “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way.” Everyone was relieved that Milania was fine and no one was hurt. Alas, Giudice's Mercedes-Benz, which still had the temporary tags, had to be towed away.

Teresa Giudice congratulates her daughter Milania Giudice

Despite the accident, Milania celebrated her acceptance to the University of Tampa with her mother, Teresa, over the weekend. Teresa decorated her daughter’s room with a massive balloon arch and gifted the teenager Nike sneakers.

Advertisement

“Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years; make mommy proud!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote.

Teresa shares Milania, along with daughters Gia Giudice (age 23), Gabriella Giudice (age 20), and Audriana Giudice (age 14), with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

ALSO READ: Who Is The Voice Season 25 Winner, Asher Havon? Everything We Know About Team Reba Star Amid His Victory

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say