The Glory actor Jung Sung II part ways with KeyEast; reportedly Signs new contract with Jo Bo Ah’s agency

Jung Sung II stunned the audience with his commendable performance in the hit K-drama The Glory, which aired on Netflix. The latest report about the actor suggests a fresh start for him as he joins hands with a new agency.

Jung Sung II joins new agency following contract expirations with KeyEast

On April 2, reports surfaced about Jung Sung II parting ways with KeyEast and appearing in the free agency market. Shortly after, a Korean media outlet updated a follow-up that the actor had signed an exclusive new contract with XYZ Studio.

Notably, his new agency was formed by CEO Kim Hyung Dae, who is the former director of KeyEast and supervised the company as the head of the management division.

In addition, Jung Sung II is the third actor under the agency followed by actress Jo Bo Ah and Ji Hye Won. As the news circulated, netizens couldn't help but be curious about the actor’s new journey with the agency.

More about Jung Sung II's career

Meanwhile, Jung Sung II first witnessed an extreme surge in his popularity after his appearance in a main role in Netflix's super-hit series The Glory. But he has been gradually establishing a strong foothold as a Korean actor for a while now.

In 2022, he appeared in the K-drama Our Blues, which Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah led. He also delivered a stellar performance in the Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon starrer series Bad and Crazy (2021).

His other notable appearances include Prjocet Wolf Hunting (2022), Moonshine (2021), Birthcare Center (2020), Stranger (2017), and more. Furthermore, in 2024, Jung Sung II is scheduled to star in a period film titled Uprising, which will be helmed by director Kim Sang Man and co-written by auteur Park Chan Wook.

His role in this highly-anticipated film is characterized as an antagonist contrasting with his role in The Glory. The actor will transform into a Genshin, a brutal precursor of the Japanese army, who is known for his extraordinary swordsmanship.

In this film, Jung Sung II will appear alongside Yoo Ah In, Kang Dong Won, Park Jeong Min, Cha Seung Won, and more prominent Korean stars. Excitement runs high to witness the actor’s versatility through this much-awaited film.

