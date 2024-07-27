Priyanka Chopra’s heart is on fire as hubby Nick Jonas drops teaser of The Last Five Years’ Broadway release; check out here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are perfect examples of how to support and cheer your partners and be happy for them in their successes. We have often seen our Desi Girl cheering for her husband at his concerts. But now, as the singer is all set for his Broadway release of The Last Five Years, no one is more excited than his wife.

The Sucker singer shared the teaser of The Last Five Years, and the Love Again star could not stop gushing over it.

Nick Jonas shares teaser of The Last Five Years

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared the teaser of the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, starring him and Adrienne Warren. The cute teaser shows these two actors showcasing their character's happy and serious moods. Well, what caught our attention was Priyanka Chopra’s comment on the post. She dropped a clap emoji, a fire emoji, and a hi-five emoji.

Sharing this post, Nick captioned it, “Run away like it’s simple, like it’s right. Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren.”

Check it out:

More about The Last Five Years

Jason Robert Brown came up with the autobiographical-ish musical The Last Five Years in the 2000s. It went on to become one of the most iconic musicals. It was made into a movie starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, but this is the first time that it will be coming on Broadway.

The plot revolves around a couple and the journey of their relationship from meet-cute to marriage to cheating to break up.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra is in Australia, shooting for The Bluff. This movie is directed by Frank E. Flowers and tells the story of a female pirate. This project is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Alongside Priyanka, we will see Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Priyanka also has the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. Apart from all this, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara’s as well.

