Priyanka Chopra still values her Indian roots and her daughter Malti’s unique meal is proof; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra might be busy with her hectic schedule, but that does not stop her from spending quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo is currently in Australia, where the global star is shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff.

The actress often shares snippets from her fun time with her daughter. Today, she shared a picture of the little one enjoying a blended Italian and Indian meal. Scroll down to learn what it is.

Priyanka Chopra drops a picture of Malti enjoying her meal

Priyanka Chopra may be a global star, but when it comes to her personal life, she is a typical toddler mom, like many. We all know how concerned moms are about their children's meals, and it looks like the actress might be too.

She dropped a cute picture of her daughter Malti focusing on her meal. Our desi girl may have left India, but the Indian culture does not seem to leave her, and her daughter’s meal is proof. Malti is seen relishing a unique dish as she is seen eating a mortadella wrapped inside a roti. PeeCee just seems to have cracked a new combination and we love it.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up Heads Of State. This film is going to be an action-comedy that will have Priyanka share screen space with Edris Elba and John Cena. Currently, she is in Australia, shooting for The Bluff, a movie directed by Frank E. Flowers that tells the story of a female pirate. This project is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO. Alongside Priyanka, we will see Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Advertisement

Priyanka also has the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. Apart from all this, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara’s as well, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra recalls ‘dark’ phase of her life during initial days in Hollywood: ‘I was very lonely’