Tomorrow X Together, the popular K-pop boy band known for their music worldwide, is gearing up for a comeback this April. They will be dropping minisode 3: TOMORROW as their new mini-album. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release, especially after the recent release of concept teasers and photos, including the fourth teaser with a positive theme.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER reveals utopian concept teaser Promise for upcoming mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, adding to the soaring expectations for their April comeback mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW, have released a new concept teaser and concept photos. The teaser follows the theme of the future, a tomorrow with a magical concept working at its forefront.

Watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER Promise concept teaser here.

TXT has unveiled the fourth concept teaser titled Promise. The utopian teaser begins with a series of distorted clips giving birth to a much clearer view where we see the five members in a darker setting looking far and beyond as if searching for something. With looks that pierce deep in your soul, dripping in magic and crowns Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Soobin shine bright in the dark setting.

In the next part of the teaser, the dark backdrop gives way to a more vibrant future. Huening Kai and Beomgyu shine against captivating backgrounds, embodying the anticipation that lies ahead. Towards the end of the teaser, tiny rays of light appear before the screen fades to black, revealing the word "Promise." This teaser, aptly named, seeks to create a hopeful and radiant tomorrow with the upcoming music release from TXT.

More about TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW

TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT with members Soobin, Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, and Taehyun will release their comeback mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. minisode: TOMORROW is the third installment in TXT’s minisode series. The concept and trailers are captivating and promise an enthralling experience with TXT’s new music release adding to the anticipation. TXT has four concepts for minisode 3, Light, Ethereal, Romantic, and Promise. The tracklist for the album will be revealed on March 26, 2024.

