True Beauty's Cha Eun Woo reunites with co-star Moon Ga Young; latter shares THIS photo

True Beauty's stars Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo reunite once again but this time for a commercial. The two are known to be one of the legendary pairings in the K-drama world. They have also been embroiled in dating rumors previously due to their chemistry as an on-screen couple in the K-drama. Moon Ga Young also shared about Cha Eun Woo in her story.

Moon Ga Young shares THIS photo of Cha Eun Woo

Recently, the True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young posted a photo of Cha Eun Woo on her Instagram story. Cha Eun Woo was seen looking at the beautiful sunset on the beach while Moon Ga Young took the opportunity to capture this moment and share it with fans. This latest interaction between them has made the fans go weak in their knees.

The two appeared in a commercial for Hanhwa Life Insurance where Cha Eun Woo's presence and expression created a romantic atmosphere. The two were seen on a beach looking at each other in the commercial film. Moon Ga Young gave a nostalgic aura while she looked at the A Good Day to Be a Dog male lead. Hanhwa Life Insurance also shared more pictures of them which led fans to go back in memories.

Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo's latest activities

Cha Eun Woo is currently seen playing a maths teacher in the new K-drama titled A Good Day to Be a Dog. He is being applauded for his outstanding visuals and acting skills. Recently he was also seen hanging out with BTS' Jungkook and NCT's Jaehyun in Seoul but an impolite fan interrupted it which caused the fan to receive backlash online.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga Young was last seen in The Interest of Love which started airing in December 2022 and continued till February 2023. It was an office romance K-drama by JTBC. She also made a cameo appearance in the Delightfully Deceitful K-drama, recently.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS tops Entertainment Power People list for 5th consecutive year despite no group promotions; V shines solo