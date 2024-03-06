TXT are interstellar princes on quest to find their furry friend in minisode 3: TOMORROW concept trailer

The concept trailer for TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW is finally released on March 6th. Prior to that, on March 3rd, a teaser clip was unveiled, announcing the group's upcoming sixth mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. This release marks their third installment in the minisode series, following their previous mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child.

TXT’s concept trailer for minisode 3: TOMORROW

TXT has released their concept trailer for minisode 3: TOMORROW. The nearly 7-minute teaser video showcases the TXT members portraying otherworldly princes from a desert world, encountering a kind fox named Tomorrow. Stranded on Earth, they embark on a quest to reunite with their beloved furry companion.

The teaser draws heavily from the beloved novella The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, a timeless tale exploring themes of loneliness, friendship, love, and loss. The presence of the fox and references to planet B612 are clear nods to this iconic work of literature. Just like the little prince in the novella, the TXT members embark on a journey filled with wonder and discovery, echoing the spirit of Saint-Exupéry's masterpiece.

The teaser concept is stunning, showcasing each member's acting skills as they skillfully portray their roles. It beautifully expands on TXT's previous works, weaving together their universe in an engaging way.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below!

More about minisode 3: TOMORROW

TXT recently dropped a mesmerizing teaser to announce their comeback date. The teaser for minisode 3: TOMORROW begins with the final blue-colored symbol, which gradually morphs into a whirlwind of vibrant colors, climaxing with the appearance of a bursting pale orange cracker. This cracker seamlessly transitions into their official symbol, representing the letter X, followed by the letters T in charcoal gray and faded brown hues.

The teaser wraps up by revealing that TXT's upcoming mini-album, titled minisode 3: TOMORROW, is scheduled for release on April 1 at 6 PM KST. The theme of the teaser exudes excitement and heightens anticipation for the musical treasures awaiting in the new album.

They also unveiled individual clips featuring each member exuding an elegant, princely aura dressed in pristine white attire. In these clips, all TXT members don crowns atop their heads, which seem to glitch, suggesting hidden depths beneath their regal exteriors. Nonetheless, each member maintains a captivating gaze forward, radiating beauty and allure that perfectly aligns with the theme of the mini album.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT embraces royalty in concept trailer teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch