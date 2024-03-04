Was TXT's Yeonjun too drunk to exit car post-filming for BTS' SUGA's Suchwita? Idol hilariously reveals

In the latest DREAM WEEK YouTube video, released on Sunday, March 4, a picture of a drunk TXT Yeonjun surfaced, taken after his appearance on BTS’ SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita. As the fourth-generation K-pop boy group nears their fifth year in the industry, they have planned a series of week-long celebrations to honor the milestone. During the conversation, Yeonjun hilariously confessed that he was too intoxicated to exit the car after he filmed his Suchwita episode BTS' SUGA.

TXT’s Yeonjun makes hilarious confession

In the latest DREAM WEEK YouTube video, the members of TXT gathered around to browse through a collection of their old and previously unseen photos, reminiscing about various moments from their five-year journey. One of the pictures showcased Yeonjun dozing off in the back seat of a car. The idol explained that after his appearance on BTS' SUGA's Suchwita, he found himself unable to exit the car upon reaching home due to being too drunk. When this picture surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't help but react hilariously.

During the video titled Our House, the members were shown seated with snacks in hand, engaging in commentary on various pictures from their careers. From debut interviews to previously unreleased photos, both the members and viewers embarked on an emotional journey as they reminisced about past experiences. One of the pictures under discussion depicted the idol crouching in his car seat.

The idol explained that the picture was taken when he arrived home after attending Suchwita and confessed that he was too intoxicated to exit the car.

"This one's got a story to be told. This was after Suchwita. That was our car, I couldn't get off," he recounted. The reactions of his fellow members added to the humor of the incident, as they appeared concerned for Yeonjun while also finding amusement in the picture.

When the picture circulated on the internet, fans couldn't help but laugh. They continued to discuss how the idol was completely knocked out after the show, finding it amusing that despite reaching his destination, he couldn't make it to his room. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly anticipating more celebratory content as TXT enters their sixth year in the music industry. Today, March 4, marks their five-year debut anniversary, fueling excitement for further festivities and reflections on the group's journey.

Watch the DREAM WEEK episode here:

More about TXT on Suchwita

On April 11, 2023, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun made an appearance on BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita. They discussed how TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted under the weight of constant comparison to BTS' success, which placed high expectations on the five boys. Taehyun openly shared that one of his dreams is to become an artist that their seniors, BTS, can be proud of.

However, as the show progressed, Yeonjun, typically cheerful, became unusually quiet and started to slur his words more with each passing moment, influenced by the whiskey he had consumed with the others. By the end of the night, he reportedly experienced a blackout, only regaining consciousness in his dorm room. Now, with member Yeonjun's recent revelation, the episode has become even more adorable and endearing for fans.

Watch the Suchwita episode here:

