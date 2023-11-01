'V contacted saying ...': BEBE's Bada Lee reveals how she became friends with BTS member

BTS member V is a social butterfly and has celebrity friends from all fields from actors to dancers. In a recent radio interview dance crew BEBE's leader Bada Lee shared how she became friends with V and dished on their friendship. Her team won the latest season of Street Woman Fighter on October 31. V had also actively shown his support for the team. Here is what the dancer had to say.

BTS' V got in touch with Bada Lee for collaboration

Dance crew BEBE's leader Bada Lee shared how she became friends with BTS member V on a radio show. She informed that the idol had reached out to her saying that he wanted to dance together. She continued and said that along with V and fellow hip-hop dancer GOF formed a group together who dance for happiness and share their love for the art. As they were born in 1995 and share the same birth year, their family-like group is called 95z. The dancer furthered and added that they are close enough to talk casually with each other.

In the past, BTS' V has openly shown his support for Bada Lee's team BEBE. The hit choreographer also got together with V to take on her famous Smoke challenge with GOF. The Slow Dancing singer's moves were much appreciated by fans and dancers alike for their smoothness and his own unique flavor.

V also took to Instagram and shared a photo of him clad in blue (which is BEBE's team color) and holding a snack which read BEBE. This proves that the two have a deep friendship and root and support each other. They were spotted dancing together on Weverse livestream also.

Bada Lee and her choreographies for Kai's Rover and aespa's Next Level

From aespa's Next Level to Kai's sexy dance to Rover, Bada Lee has choreographed viral songs with her catchy hook steps. More of her choreographies include THE BOYZ's Maverick, NCT's ZOO and 90s Love and many more.

