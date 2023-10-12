Advance Booking: Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj, Jawan sell 5 lakh tickets for National Cinema Day in top chains

National Cinema Day is a day audiences across India look forward to watching films in theatres. Films playing in theatres can be watched for an affordable price of Rs 99. There was a lot of hype that was built around the same and the results are mighty pleasing. If advance bookings are anything to go by, Fukrey 3 on its third Friday seems to be like the most preferred movie choice for Indian moviegoers on National Cinema Day and Mission Raniganj on its second Friday and Jawan on its sixth Friday look to follow suit as the second and third most preferred movie options for the day.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer may make more gains through the day since it has more potential capacity and is also being played in relatively more premium screens, and one shouldn't be surprised if it emerges as the most preferred film of the day.

Over 5 Lakh Tickets Get Sold Between Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj And Jawan For National Cinema Day

Over 5 lakh tickets have cumulatively been sold for Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj and Jawan in top national chains in India like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for 13th of October. Fukrey 3 has sold over 1.8 lakh tickets as at 8pm on 12th of October in top chains while Mission Raniganj and Jawan have sold over 1.6 lakh tickets a piece. The discounted rates are not just for the national chains but almost every theatre in the country barring a state or two in the south of India. Overall, over 8 lakh tickets may have been sold for these three films. A bump in the collections shall be observed despite them being screened at subsidised ticket rates.

What Other Options Do Audiences Have For National Cinema Day

Audiences have a wide variety of films that they can watch on National Cinema Day. Thank You For Coming is tracking to be the fourth most preferred option for the day. The Vaccine War, Dono and Dhak Dhak are all getting sufficient shows to perform. All in all, everyone in the value chain from producers to distributors, exhibitors and audiences should have a good outing

Which film are you going to watch in theatres this Friday?

