Shehnaaz Gill's dinner party with Sab First Class co-star Varun Sharma and crew looks cozy; see PIC

Shehnaaz Gill's rise in the industry can be traced back to her participation in Bigg Boss 13, which marked a turning point in her career and catapulted her into the limelight. Since then, her journey has been remarkable, branching out into films and establishing a strong foothold in the Punjabi entertainment industry, where she has received widespread appreciation. Known for her dynamic personality, Shehnaaz has garnered a massive following, with fans appreciating her genuine nature. Recently, she posted a cozy picture with her Sab First Class Hai co-star Varun Sharma and crew.

Shehnaaz Gill's cozy picture with Varun Sharma and crew

Recently, she shared a picture from a cozy dinner with the cast and crew of the movie, taken by her while Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua, and others were in the frame. The picture speaks for how well Gill is getting along with the cast and crew of the movie.

The shoot of the movie has already been completed now but the bond between the team seems to be everlasting as they shared a bite together yesterday. Previously, Shehnaaz's previous post, captioned “2024 begins,” with emojis of party poppers, a partying face, raised hands, and a confetti ball.

Following the post, Shehnaaz Gill's fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations. Actress Zareen Khan also commented, “Mubarak ho (Congratulations),” accompanied by a red heart emoji. With Shehnaaz and Varun in the movie, one can easily predict that the movie is going to be a fun ride and not to be missed. Apart from their professional relationship, the co-stars share a strong bond in their personal life too, as seen when Shehnaaz danced at Varun’s birthday, and Varun affectionately calls her 'Jigri' (BFF).

More about Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 has been Shehnaaz’s biggest breakthrough, leading to work opportunities in Bollywood. She made an impactful Bollywood debut in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, setting a career milestone. H

er performance in Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar gained her much acclaim. Before her Bollywood success, she shone in Punjabi cinema with notable roles and a hit music video with Guru Randhawa. Shehnaaz also ventured into hosting with her podcast Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, featuring Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor.

