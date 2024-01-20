EXCLUSIVE: Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill team up for family entertainer Sab First Class; Murad Khetani to produce

Over the last few years, Murad Khetani has left a mark having produced films like Mubarakan, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gumraah and Animal. The producer made his digital debut with the Tara Sutaria fronted Apurva, which also created a noise and found appreciation among the audiences. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Murad Khetani in association with Jio Studios have started shooting for a comic caper titled Sab First Class in Chandigarh on January 20, 2024.

Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill unite for a family entertainer

According to sources close to the development, it’s an out-and-out family entertainer with Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead. The film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who recently directed the critically appreciated thriller, CAT with Randeep Hooda. “The shoot begins today in Chandigarh and it’s going to be a marathon start-to-finish schedule. It’s a situational comedy and is designed as a direct-to-digital project. It’s a shift in genre for Balwinder as well, and the team truly believes that the film will bring about ample of laughter among the audiences,” revealed a source.

While the story is led by Varun and Shehnaaz, a big ensemble has come on board the film. “Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik have been cast to play key roles in the film,” the source added. The film is a collaboration of Cine1 Studios with Jio Studios and will see a direct-to-digital premiere later in the year on a leading OTT platform. The film will explore the comic side of both Varun and Shehnaaz, and both actors are excited to embark on this new journey.

VD 18 title reveal soon

Meanwhile, Murad Khetani has partnered with Atlee and Jio Studios on Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi's next action-packed entertainer, directed by Kalees. The title of this actioner is expected to be announced next week with a big video asset and the film is currently on floors. It's slated to release in May 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

