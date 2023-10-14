Box Office: Mission Raniganj, Fukrey 3 and Jawan hold their ground on Saturday despite India-Pakistan match

The National Cinema Day in India was followed by a Saturday that was impacted by the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. After phenomenal gains that all films saw at the box office courtesy tickets being available at affordable rates of Rs 99, they had to withstand the storm of the most anticipated Cricket World Cup match. While every film was impacted by the match, they managed to still hold their ground and register respectable numbers. Mission Raniganj returned back to becoming the most preferred movie option in India for the Hindi version courtesy the prevailing buy one get one offer. Fukrey 3 and Jawan took the second and third position respectively but the catch here is that Fukrey 3 is running in its third week and Jawan is running in its 6th week.

Mission Raniganj Collects Rs 2 Crores On 2nd Saturday At The Box Office, Aided By Discount Offers

Mission Raniganj netted Rs 2 crores on its 9th day. The film is looking to come very close to its first week numbers in week 2 and while that seems very good on paper, it isn't quite as the Jaswant Singh Gill biopic managed only Rs 18 crores in its first week. The lifetime collections of the Akshay Kumar starrer seem to be heading near Rs 35 crores which is extremely discouraging for a film that's genuinely good. And it would've been lesser without National Cinema Day boost and buy one get one offer.

Fukrey 3 Solidifies Its Hit Status With A Strong Week 3 Trend

Fukrey 3 in its third week would've been the most preferred film in Hindi on Saturday if the buy one get one offer was not introduced for Mission Raniganj. Can't blame the makers because they are trying to maximise the number of viewers for the film after a really dull first week. Fukrey 3 collected around Rs 1.8 crores and this takes the total closer to Rs 80 crores. The lifetime collection looks to be Rs 88 crores which is pretty impressive given the start it took. The film is a solid hit and the reception of the part 3 is anything to go by, we might get more Fukrey films in the future.

Jawan Creates History At The Box Office In Week 6

Jawan is a force that is not stopping. The film collected Rs 1.75 crores on its sixth Saturday. The 6th weekend of Jawan alone will match its 5th week and that is simply unheard of. With collections of around Rs 562 crores nett, it seems like the film will end up collecting around Rs 575 crores in its full run. The worldwide collections of Jawan after Sunday shall be over Rs 1150 crores gross. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2023 so far, an all time blockbuster and an all time grosser as well. Shah Rukh Khan is not just back but back with a vengeance.

Other running films collected Rs 50 lakhs or less on the Saturday after National Cinema Day.

