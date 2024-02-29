Wild Wild Punjab Teaser: Varun Sharma-Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill's breakup trip is full of madness

Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj Sharma are collaborating for Luv Ranjan's upcoming production, Wild Wild Punjab. The recently unveiled brief teaser delves into the gritty streets of Punjab, portraying themes of heartbreak and vengeance. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie will premiere on Netflix soon. Wild Wild Punjab will be directed by Simarpreet Singh.

About Wild Wild Punjab’s teaser

Today, on February 29, Netflix took to its Instagram handle to share the teaser of the upcoming film Wild Wild Punjab featuring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj Sharma in important roles. The teaser embarks on an adventurous journey as four friends decide to avenge their friend's ex-girlfriend, a theme common in Luv Ranjan's works. However, the story swiftly takes an unexpected twist, leading to chaos. What follows is a chain of events involving violence, conflicts, run-ins with the police, gunfire, and light-hearted conversations among the friends.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote in its caption, “What do you get when you mix a group of friends, a breakup, and a road trip? One hell of an ADVENTURE! Wild Wild Punjab is coming soon, only on Netflix!”

