Box Office: Fukrey 3, Jawan, Mission Raniganj show massive gains in yet another successful National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day brought with it, lots of joy and happiness. Everyone in the value chain, from exhibitors to producers and of course the audience had a happy outing as exhibitors and producers got their audience and the audience got to watch the movie of their choice at a subsidised rate of just Rs 99 (or even less in few centres). Around 30 lakh people turned up to theatres to watch the film of their choice and that last happened when Jawan was running all guns blazing at the box office, little over a month back.

Fukrey 3, Jawan and Mission Raniganj Show Massive Gains At The Box Office On National Cinema Day

Fukrey 3, Jawan and Mission Raniganj were the most preferred movie options for this special day. While it is too tight to call, the estimates suggest that Fukrey 3 on its third Friday led the charge, closely followed by Jawan on its sixth Friday and then Mission Raniganj.on its second Friday. Fukrey 3 and Jawan have netted around Rs 5.25 - 5.5 crores a piece while Mission Raniganj looks to have collected Rs 4.75 - 5 crores. In terms of gain percentage from yesterday, clearly, Jawan showed the most gain and it is likely that from Saturday, Jawan will have the upper edge over the other two films. To note, Jawan was the most preferred option in top 3 national chains while Fukrey 3 was preferred in other national chains and non national chains. Jawan collected Rs 3.1 crores in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, Fukrey 3 collected Rs 2.8 crores and Mission Raniganj collected around Rs 2.75 crores. On the other hand, in MovieMax, Rajhans and other chains, Fukrey 3 was the most preferred movie option either followed by either Jawan or Mission Raniganj. Jawan's total collections have gone past Rs 560 crores nett for the Hindi version in 37 days. Fukrey 3 has collected Rs 77.5 crores in 16 days and Mission Raniganj has collected Rs 22.75 - 23 crores in 8 days. Of the 3 films, Mission Raniganj is the only film that was rejected by the audience (in the first week). However, the gains that the film has gotten thanks to National Cinema Day can give it the much needed momentum that it was looking for. There is a possibility that the second week matches or betters the first week.

Other Films That Showed Gains At The Box Office On National Cinema Day

There are a host of other rejected films that also showed gains since they were available to be watched at an afforable rate of Rs 99. Thank You For Coming, The Vaccine War and Dono got the highest footfalls of their run. Dhak Dhak and other films also got some audience. Overall, National Cinema Day 2023 was more lucrative compared to last year. Seeing the response, one can be hopeful of this tradition to continue for years to come.

