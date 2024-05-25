BTS’ RM has made his solo comeback with a brand new album titled Right Place Wrong Person, and the fans are ecstatic about it. Moreover, the artist surprised the fans with an interview-style video, along with bandmate Jimin, where they came together to listen to the album for the first time and talk about other aspects of their career.

BTS' RM opens up about enlistment struggles

On May 25, 2024, the much anticipated MMM (Mini and Moni Music) video was released through BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. The video features RM and Jimin, who have come together to talk about the former’s latest solo album release, Right Place, Wrong Person. The album was released on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the title track of the same name. Previously, the music video for the pre-release single, Come back to me, was revealed.

In the video, the two bandmates come together to listen to the album for the first time. Jimin compliments RM for the wonderful songs and the hard work he has put into the album, which showcases the length of his artistry. However, the leader also delves into the difficult time that the group had faced during the enlistment period of his fellow members. He reveals that the topic of the group going to fulfill their mandatory service was the talk of the town, and it took a toll on his mental health.

Despite being the center of attention for the entire country, he decided to channel his emotions and energy into the album. He adds that the songs he wrote contain his true emotions, and he tried to be as honest as he could be.

More about BTS' RM

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. Currently, the artist is enlisted in the mandatory South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. He pre-recorded the album ahead of his enrollment in the military, and as per the rules, he will not be involved in any commercial promotion.