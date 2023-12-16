Happy Birthday Park Seo Joon: From Itaewon Class to The Marvels; look at K-drama star's inspiring journey

Park Seo Joon, the South Korean super star known for his prominent roles in hit K-dramas like Itaewon Class, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and more, celebrates turning 35 today, on December 16. Starting his journey over a decade ago in 2011, Seo Joon has come a long way.

Park Seo Joon celebrates his 35th birthday

Park Seo Joon, acclaimed for his versatile performances, has etched his name in the history of South Korean entertainment with a string of impactful roles across television and cinema. His journey into acting began after chance involvement in an animation club during his middle school years, igniting a passion that led him to pursue studies in the Acting Department at Seoul Institute of the Arts.

His career trajectory, though marked by initial challenges, saw a breakthrough in 2015 with the dramas Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty, solidifying his position as a leading actor. Park's versatility shone through as he effortlessly transitioned from intense roles in thrillers like The Chronicles of Evil to endearing performances in romantic comedies like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim.

The actor's charisma and talent garnered widespread acclaim, notably in the acclaimed series Itaewon Class, where he portrayed a determined entrepreneur. His foray into Hollywood in 2023, featuring in The Marvels as Prince Yan of Aladna, marked a significant milestone in his career.

Park Seo Joon's ability to delight audiences and earn recognition for his performances solidifies his position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of global entertainment.

Reminisce Park Seo Joon’s inspirational journey: From Kill Me Heal Me to The Marvels

1. Dream High 2

Park Seo Joon played the role of Siwoo, a charismatic and talented member of the idol group Eden in the 2012 series Dream High 2. His character, Siwoo, showcased a blend of confidence and vulnerability, navigating the challenges within the entertainment industry while harboring aspirations beyond his idol image. Siwoo's journey was intertwined with themes of friendship, love, and personal growth as he faced the complexities of relationships and dreams amidst the competitive world of K-pop. Park's portrayal added depth to the ensemble cast, contributing to the series' narrative.

2. Kill Me, Heal Me

In Kill Me, Heal Me, Park Seo Joon portrayed Oh Rion, a complex character who, alongside his identity as a charming novelist known as Omega, delves into investigations regarding the Seungjin Family. His role involved unraveling the truth about the enigmatic Cha Do Hyun (Ji Sung) while balancing his dynamic relationship with his twin sister, Oh Ri Jin (Hwang Jung Eum). Rion's multifaceted persona, blending wit and depth, added layers to the gripping narrative, contributing to the series' exploration of identity, trauma, and the intricate bonds between the characters. Park's performance illuminated the intricate layers of Oh Rion, leaving a lasting impact within the storyline of the drama.

3. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

In Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Park Seo Joon took on the compelling role of Moo Myung/Kim Sun Woo/Kim Isabu/Dog-bird, a young man of humble origins who transcends societal barriers to become a legendary Hwarang warrior. His character undergoes a significant journey, assuming various identities while navigating the complexities of loyalty and identity within the Silla Kingdom. Park's portrayal brought depth and emotion to the character, capturing the essence of Sun Woo's evolution from a commoner to a revered figure in the elite group. His nuanced performance contributes to the overall charm and resonance of the star-studded historical drama.

4. Fight for My Way

Park Seo Joon embodied the character of Ko Dongman in Fight For My Way, a former taekwondo sensation turned nameless mixed martial arts fighter. His journey in the series revolves around rekindling a blossoming romance with his longtime best friend, Choi Aera (played by Kim Ji Won), while grappling with career setbacks and personal hurdles. Dongman's journey from a celebrated athlete to an underdog fighting for triumph adds layers to Park's portrayal, showcasing the determination and emotional complexity of a character facing life's obstacles while pursuing love and career goals.

5. Midnight Runners

Park Seo Joon portrayed Park Ki Joon in Midnight Runners, a spirited and impulsive student at the Korean National Police University. Ki Joon's character is marked by his bold, risk-taking nature, contrasting sharply with his friend Hee Yeol's cautious demeanor. Together, they become embroiled in an intense investigation after witnessing a kidnapping and encountering the police's indifference. Park's portrayal captured Ki Joon's adventurous and action-oriented personality, infusing the role with energy and enthusiasm as he and Hee Yeol take matters into their own hands to rescue the abducted girls, leading to a daring and risky pursuit of justice.

6. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

In What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Park Seo Joon took on the role of Lee Young Joon, the charismatic and capable vice-chairman of a major corporation. Young Joon undergoes turmoil when his long-time secretary, Kim Mi So (played by Park Min Young), announces her resignation after nine years of service. As the series unfolds, Young Joon navigates his narcissistic tendencies while discovering his deepening feelings for Mi So. Park Seo Joon's portrayal captured Young Joon's complex persona, blending charm and vulnerability, as he grapples with the fear of losing Mi So while unraveling the mysteries of their intertwined pasts.

7. Itaewon Class

Park Seo Joon embodied the character of Park Sae Royi in Itaewon Class, a determined and principled individual seeking justice and success after facing personal tragedy. Expelled from school for standing up against injustice and imprisoned for seeking revenge against a powerful conglomerate's heir, Sae Royi's journey unfolds as he establishes DanBam, a bar-restaurant in Itaewon. Driven by a desire for growth and retribution, his character evolves from a young man seeking vengeance to a resilient entrepreneur aspiring to challenge the establishment. Park's portrayal captured Sae Royi's determination and growth, navigating the complexities of his past while striving for redemption and success in the face of adversity.

8. Concrete Utopia

In Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon embodied the character of Min Seong, a civil servant residing in the Imperial Palace Apartments. After being chosen by Yeong Tak, the interim leader, Min Seong becomes a security guard and his right-hand man. His background in public administration and his skills quickly earn him recognition in safeguarding the apartments. Alongside his wife Myeong Hwa, a nurse with a nurturing nature, Park's portrayal captured Min Seong's adaptability, resilience, and dedication to maintaining order and safety within the apartments amidst the chaos and conflicts arising from the earthquake's aftermath.

9. The Marvels

Park Seo Joon joined the star-studded cast of The Marvels as Prince Yan, the charismatic prince of the planet Aladna and an ally to Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. Seo Joon's character, Prince Yan, plays a pivotal role as Danvers' love interest and a significant figure in the film's narrative. Amidst the interstellar conflict and the merging of powers among the central trio, Seo Joon's portrayal contributes depth to the storyline, showcasing his character's allegiance and support within the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

10. Gyeongseong Creature

In Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo Joon takes on the character of Jang Tae Sang, a figure of influence as the owner of Geumokdang, Gyeongseong's renowned pawn shop. Beyond his prosperous status, Tae Sang is the epitome of knowledge, serving as the city's most trusted informant. Positioned amid the tumultuous era of Japanese colonization in Korea, his character encapsulates both wealth and valuable information, making him a pivotal force in the battle against a mysterious creature born from human greed. As the series unfolds, Seo Joon's portrayal adds depth to the struggle for survival, blending intrigue and resilience within this dark historical setting.

