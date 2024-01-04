Stray Kids’ Felix joins UNICEF’s Honors Club becoming the youngest member to do so

Felix from Stray Kids made a generous donation of 100 million KRW (approx. INR 63 lakhs) to UNICEF, aimed at assisting children in Laos who are facing challenging sanitary conditions. On January 4, UNICEF officially announced that Felix's contribution has earned him the distinction of being the youngest member in UNICEF's Honors Club History.

Felix the youngest member of UNICEF's Honors Club

The proceeds generated by the LALALALA singer will be utilized to assist children in Laos dealing with challenges related to inadequate access to clean drinking water, sanitation, and proper nutrition. According to SPOTV News, Felix expressed, “I contributed to this donation with the intention of spreading the love I have received. My hope is that the children in Laos, facing various hardships due to contaminated water, poor hygiene, and insufficient nutrition, will experience healthy growth in a safer environment in the new year.”

The charitable organization announced, "Felix has made history as the youngest member to join UNICEF's Honors Club, and he is the first member to do so in 2024 with his generous donation. He is a prominent figure who consistently leads in donation initiatives for those in need.” UNICEF further explained, "In this particular instance, his donation is directed towards aiding children in Laos who are facing challenges related to impaired physical development due to issues with clean drinking water, sanitation, and nutrition.”

Advertisement

More about Felix

Lee Felix is a member of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids, hailing from Sydney, Australia. With a notable background in martial arts, Felix holds a 3rd-degree black belt in taekwondo and earned numerous medals during his youth. He gained recognition through his participation in JYP Entertainment and Mnet’s boy group survival program, Stray Kids. Although initially eliminated on December 5 in episode 8, he was later reinstated at the end of episode 9. In 2019, Felix took on the role of an MC for Pops in Seoul.

Felix was previously inducted into the Save the Children's Honours Club in March 2023 in recognition of his consistent donations. He began a recurring donation to Save the Children in honor of his birthday in 2020.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ Felix in the spotlight after his S-Class performance with group at MTV VMAs 2023