Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun to lead new action-comedy drama Good Boy; slated to release in second half of 2024

Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun have been confirmed to lead the upcoming drama Good Boy (literal title). The show is scheduled to premiere on JTBC in the second half of 2024.

It will follow the journey of a bunch of Olympic gold medalists, who join the police forces to take down the bad guys. The drama aims to show the struggles of sports personalities who are known for their ethical values, and how they end up dealing with offenders in a society full of foul play and dishonesty.

Good Boy is one of the highly anticipated dramas of 2024, written by Lee Dae Il, who has previously worked on Life on Mars (2018) and Chief of Staff (2019). Shim Na Yeon will be directing this action-comedy series. Some of her notable works include Moment At Eighteen (2019), Beyond Evil (2021), The Good Bad Mother (2023) and more.

The production team of the show stated, “Please look forward to the synergy between actors Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun in this refreshing drama. Each character comes with an interesting backstory as they have dealt with financial and emotional hardships.”

More about Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun’s characters

In this drama, there is a special team called Olympic Avengers, which is formed specifically to fight violent crimes by hiring employees with strong physical skills. That’s where the protagonists come into play!

Park Bo Gum will portray Yoon Dong Joo, a former boxer who is also a gold medal recipient. He becomes a police officer for the special crime unit. He discovers his passion for his new profession and fights the villains with top-notch boxing skills.

Meanwhile, Kim So Hyun will assume the role of Ji Han Na, a professional shooter who receives immense appreciation for her performance. Her beauty has earned her a nickname ‘shooting goddess.’ Despite enormous success, she quits her career as a shooter and begins to work as a police officer. Ji Han Na exhibits a calm personality but at the same time, she is very blunt when it comes to giving her opinion at the workplace or otherwise.

