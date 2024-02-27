Who Is Ivan Cantu? Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out After Posting Wrong Picture Of Death Row Inmate

Kim Kardashian, known for her advocacy for criminal justice reform, has stirred controversy with a recent social media mishap. While aiming to highlight an important case, she inadvertently shared an image of the wrong individual, sparking quite a stir.

On Monday, the reality star made a mistake by posting the wrong photo of death row inmate Ivan Cantu, inadvertently uploading an image of Ivan A. Cantu, a project manager from New York.

TMZ interviewed Ivan following the social media blunder, and he shared that his family informed him about the error. Initially, he thought they were joking, considering it was his 60th birthday. While he believes Kim's team likely shared the wrong image unintentionally, he wouldn't mind receiving an apology, given that his photo was circulated to Kim's vast following of 364 million.

Who is Ivan Cantu?

Ivan Cantu, set to face a lethal injection on February 28, has adamantly maintained his innocence for more than two decades. Cantu was convicted in 2001 for the 2000 murders of his cousin James Mosqueda and Mosqueda's fiancée, Amy Kitchen. Cantu, then 28, alleges he was framed by a rival drug dealer.

Just a week before Cantu's scheduled execution last year, Collin County District Judge Benjamin Smith halted the process following a late-stage appeal. However, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a petition for an evidentiary hearing four months later.

Kim Kardashian's take on Ivan Cantu

As Ivan Cantu's execution looms for Wednesday, Kim Kardashian is rallying her followers to sign a petition urging the District Attorney to halt his execution. This marks a crucial juncture for Ivan, particularly given the previous postponement of his execution in April 2023 following an appeal.

"Ivan has 5 days to live," Kardashian wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. "Please sign the petition to demand that Collin County DA Greg Willis request to withdraw the execution date."

In January, Kim Kardashian brought attention to Ivan's case, emphasizing his consistent claim of innocence in the 2000 murders of his cousin, James Mosqueda, and Mosqueda's fiancée, Amy Kitchen. Scheduled for execution on Wednesday, this comes after an earlier execution date in April 2023 was canceled due to an appeal, underscoring the gravity of the situation.